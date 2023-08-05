AL can achieve the impossible if it stays united: Information minister

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said the Rangpur public rally is the proof that Awami League can achieve the impossible if it stays united.

The minister, also Awami League Joint General Secretary, said this while addressing a meeting with Rangpur division lawmakers, presidents and general secretaries of district, upazila and municipal Awami League units at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Saturday.

"On 2 August, the biggest public meeting in the history of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Rangpur, which turned into a sea of people across the city, proved two things: Rangpur is the stronghold of Awami League and if Awami League is united, it can turn impossible challenges into achievable accomplishments. We need to keep this crowd going," said the minister.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, AL Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Rangpur Division AL MPs and leaders of different units also addressed the meeting.