PM's Japan visit will happen soon, Shahriar Alam says

Bangladesh

UNB
24 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 05:15 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Thursday hinted at the possibility of rescheduling Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official visit to Japan.

"The visit will soon take place. We have not made any official announcement regarding the visit," he told reporters, noting that the date will be announced later.

After a bilateral meeting between him and Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Takei Shunsuke, held at InterContinental Dhaka today, State Minister Shahriar Alam interacted with journalists present there.

Shahriar Alam said there are many aspects in diplomacy, and changes take place even at the last moment.

"You heard about a date but the visit is not taking place on that date, considering the current circumstances," he said.

Japan's internal affairs minister resigned on Sunday, becoming the third cabinet member to leave in less than a month in a severe blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, international media reported.

Shahriar Alam said there are some agreements and MoUs which will be signed during the prime minister-level talks.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told the media that the visit might take place from 29 November.

On Wednesday evening, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Japan is ready to receive a Bangladesh delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to further deepen the relations between the two countries.

"Bangladesh-Japan relations are very deep. It will further be deepened through the visit," he told reporters.

Momen said Japan is keen to elevate the comprehensive relations to a strategic one. "We like each other."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Japan visit

