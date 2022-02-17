PM for speedy enaction of law to introduce universal pension scheme

PM for speedy enaction of law to introduce universal pension scheme

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the Finance Division to take initiative for making a new law on an urgent basis to introduce the universal pension scheme in the country.

She gave the direction after a presentation on the strategic paper of the "Universal Pension Scheme '' held at her official Ganobhaban residence today, said a Finance Ministry press release.

Senior Secretary of the Finance Division Abdur Rouf Talukder made the presentation in presence of the premier.

The Prime Minister also placed some directives on the strategic paper based on international experience, Bangladesh's context and economic capacity.

On the occasion, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Senior Secretaries and Secretaries concerned were also present there, 

The release stated this strategic paper has been prepared in light with the pledge of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina'a election manifesto for framing an universal pension scheme for the people.
 

