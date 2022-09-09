PM Hasina dances with Rajasthani artists during her India visit

The many colours of diversity were on display at Jaipur airport as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday received a warm welcome from Rajasthani artists at the Jaipur airport.

Hasina can be seen greeting the officials at the airport after deplaning and then joining the artists who were dancing to drum beats. She also posed for a picture with the performers, dressed in vibrant traditional attire.

Hasina, who was on a four-day visit to India, arrived at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan earlier in the day to offer prayers. She and her delegation reached the Jaipur International Airport by a special aircraft, and was received by India's State Education Minister BD Kalla and top officials.

The delegation stayed for a while at the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.

Heavy security was put in place for Hasina's visit to the dargah. No additional devotees were permitted on the premises, and the shrine's market was closed in line with the regulations used during the arrival of a country's head of state. She was also greeted with a red carpet at the dargah.

On Tuesday (6 September), Indian Prime Minister Narendra held an extensive discussion with Hasina on a wide range of bilateral issues as they decided to start negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) to sustain momentum in the bilateral ties.

During Hasina's visit, both countries signed seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs). These agreements were signed after delegation-level talks were held at the Hyderabad House.