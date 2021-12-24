In pictures: Jhalokathi launch fire

A launch named MV Ovijan-10 caught fire on its way from Dhaka to Barguna around 3 am on Friday. Photo: TBS

The fire suspected to be originated in the canteen engulfed the entire launch which was reportedly carrying around 1000 passengers. Photo: TBS

Thirty-eight charred bodies were recovered from the launch and the death toll is expected to rise. Photo: TBS

On information, 17 teams of fire fighters reached the spot around 3.50am and brought the fire under control around 5.20am this morning.

The rescue operation was hampered by dense fog at the early hours.

Many passengers jumped off the launch while those who were asleep got burnt.

Crowds gathered at the scene to search for relatives, who sailed for Barguna on the three-story launch. Photo: TBS

Relatives broke into tears as many more went missing.