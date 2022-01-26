Appropriate action against persons or organisations responsible for launch fire in Barguna: State Minister for Shipping

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 08:15 pm

Related News

Appropriate action against persons or organisations responsible for launch fire in Barguna: State Minister for Shipping

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 08:15 pm
A shipping ministry probe body said that the engine of MV Abhijan-10 – the launch that recently caught fire and killed at least 41 people– was faulty. Photo: TBS
A shipping ministry probe body said that the engine of MV Abhijan-10 – the launch that recently caught fire and killed at least 41 people– was faulty. Photo: TBS

Recommendations made in the report submitted to the shipping ministry by the inquiry committee regarding the Barguna launch fire would be implemented, says State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

He also said appropriate action would be taken against the person or organisation responsible for the Barguna launch fire.

He made the statements in response to a question from the Member of Parliament for the reserved women's seat Begum Sultana Nadira during a Parliament session on Wednesday.

The state minister said that on 24 December 2021 a fire broke out in the Sugandhya river on the Barguna-bound Abhijan-10 launch. Incidents of small fires on launches have taken place before but such a big accident is the first of its kind.

The fire killed at least 47 people, injured 70, with scores of people missing.

An investigation committee was formed by the Ministry of Shipping in the wake of the accident. The committee has already submitted its investigation report to the ministry, said Khalid Mahmud.

The recommendations of the committee will be implemented and those responsible for the accident would be brought under the law, said the state minister.

He said the control and monitoring system for passenger vessels in inland waterways across the country is ensured through proper implementation of the laws and policies of the concerned ministries.

Replying to another question, the state minister said Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has a welfare fund called "Naval Disaster Fund Trustee Board" to provide financial assistance to the families of passengers killed in boat accidents.

From that fund, financial assistance of Tk1,50,000 was provided to the family of each person killed in the Barguna launch accident.

Top News

Launch fire / Abhijan-10 tragedy / Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

6h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

7h | Panorama
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

8h | Habitat
The government has no policy framework in place to provide non-agricultural land to landless people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Polash

Why do landless people not get khas land? 

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

3h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

5h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork