Appropriate action against persons or organisations responsible for launch fire in Barguna: State Minister for Shipping

A shipping ministry probe body said that the engine of MV Abhijan-10 – the launch that recently caught fire and killed at least 41 people– was faulty. Photo: TBS

Recommendations made in the report submitted to the shipping ministry by the inquiry committee regarding the Barguna launch fire would be implemented, says State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

He also said appropriate action would be taken against the person or organisation responsible for the Barguna launch fire.

He made the statements in response to a question from the Member of Parliament for the reserved women's seat Begum Sultana Nadira during a Parliament session on Wednesday.

The state minister said that on 24 December 2021 a fire broke out in the Sugandhya river on the Barguna-bound Abhijan-10 launch. Incidents of small fires on launches have taken place before but such a big accident is the first of its kind.

The fire killed at least 47 people, injured 70, with scores of people missing.

An investigation committee was formed by the Ministry of Shipping in the wake of the accident. The committee has already submitted its investigation report to the ministry, said Khalid Mahmud.

The recommendations of the committee will be implemented and those responsible for the accident would be brought under the law, said the state minister.

He said the control and monitoring system for passenger vessels in inland waterways across the country is ensured through proper implementation of the laws and policies of the concerned ministries.

Replying to another question, the state minister said Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has a welfare fund called "Naval Disaster Fund Trustee Board" to provide financial assistance to the families of passengers killed in boat accidents.

From that fund, financial assistance of Tk1,50,000 was provided to the family of each person killed in the Barguna launch accident.