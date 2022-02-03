Abhijan-10 launch fire: Ministry orders steps against officials for negligence 

The Ministry of Shipping has directed authorities concerned to take action against officials who were negligent of their duty over the deadly MV Abhijan-10 launch fire.

Md Aminur Rahman, deputy secretary of the ministry, handed out instructions to the heads of the different wings regarding the issue earlier on 27 January.

A shipping ministry seven-member probe panel submitted a report on 3 January where it accused the launch's owner, master, and engine drivers for the tragic fire that left at least 49 dead and over 150 injured last year.

In the report, two government officials – Ship Surveyor Engineer Md Mahbubur Rahman and Inspector Md Habibur Rahman of the Department of Shipping –were also accused of negligence while discharging their duties.

Installation of a faulty engine was identified as the main cause behind the blaze.

According to the case documents, MV Abhijan started its voyage with several hundred passengers for Barguna from the capital's Sadarghat Launch Terminal on 23 December, 2021.

As the vessel was crossing the Nalchiti area of Jhalakathi, its engine room caught fire. In spite of the fire, the launch officials did not anchor even though they had enough time. The whole launch burnt on Sugandha River, turning many of its passengers to ashes.

As the launch officials did not take appropriate steps, at least 49 were killed over 150 were seriously injured.

The vessel did not have the appropriate number of fire extinguishers, life boya, life jackets, sandboxes or buckets.