Abhijan-10 launch fire: Ministry orders steps against officials for negligence 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 05:41 pm

Related News

Abhijan-10 launch fire: Ministry orders steps against officials for negligence 

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 05:41 pm
Abhijan-10 launch fire: Ministry orders steps against officials for negligence 

The Ministry of Shipping has directed authorities concerned to take action against officials who were negligent of their duty over the deadly MV Abhijan-10 launch fire.

Md Aminur Rahman, deputy secretary of the ministry, handed out instructions to the heads of the different wings regarding the issue earlier on 27 January.

A shipping ministry seven-member probe panel submitted a report on 3 January where it accused the launch's owner, master, and engine drivers for the tragic fire that left at least 49 dead and over 150 injured last year.

In the report, two government officials – Ship Surveyor Engineer Md Mahbubur Rahman and Inspector Md Habibur Rahman of the Department of Shipping –were also accused of negligence while discharging their duties.

12 including 4 govt officials responsible for Abhijan-10 tragedy: Civil probe body

Installation of a faulty engine was identified as the main cause behind the blaze.

According to the case documents, MV Abhijan started its voyage with several hundred passengers for Barguna from the capital's Sadarghat Launch Terminal on 23 December, 2021.

As the vessel was crossing the Nalchiti area of Jhalakathi, its engine room caught fire. In spite of the fire, the launch officials did not anchor even though they had enough time. The whole launch burnt on Sugandha River, turning many of its passengers to ashes.

As the launch officials did not take appropriate steps, at least 49 were killed over 150 were seriously injured.

The vessel did not have the appropriate number of fire extinguishers, life boya, life jackets, sandboxes or buckets.

Top News

Bangladesh / Abhijan-10 tragedy / Launch fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

5h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

5h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

6h | Pursuit
Pran-RFL provided food relief to middle-class families during the pandemic. Photo: Courtesy

Pashe Achi Bangladesh: A CSR initiative that stood by people during the pandemic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

10m | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

15m | Videos
Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

1h | Videos
Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city