Launch catches fire near Sadarghat terminal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 01:29 pm

A launch named "Adventure-9" has caught fire near Sadarghat launch terminal today.

The Barisal-bound passenger launch was anchored beside the Masjid near launch terminal no 5.

Seven units of fire service have been working to bring the fire under control from 10am, fire service sources told The Business Standard. After hours of trying, they were able to douse the fire around 1pm.

They also said no injuries were reported till now.

The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

Incidents of launch fires are becoming frequent in Bangladesh.

Earlier on 24 December, at least 40 people died after a fire broke out in "MV Abhijan-10", a river ferry, on the River Sugandha in Jhalakathi.

Passengers who escaped from the fire incident said the fire broke out from the canteen and engine room and continued for hours.

