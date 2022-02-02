Patients suffer as kidney dialysis halted for hours in Dhaka, Ctg over dues

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
02 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:05 pm

Related News

Patients suffer as kidney dialysis halted for hours in Dhaka, Ctg over dues

Indian company Sandor has been providing dialysis to patients at Nikdu since 27 January 2017

TBS Report 
02 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
The dialysis centre at Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
The dialysis centre at Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Dialysis service at the National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology (Nikdu) resumed Wednesday afternoon after a six-hour halt on assurances that money, owed to an Indian company in dues, will be cleared within the next three days.

Sandor Medicaids Pvt Ltd, the Indian company in charge of the dialysis centre, suddenly stopped dialysis service starting at 8am Wednesday to recover Tk23 crore and Tk21 crore for their services at Nikdu and Chattogram hospital respectively. 

When dialysis was stopped, patients blocked Mirpur Road in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

"The service resumed after 2:30pm when we informed Sandor that they will get their outstanding payment within a couple of days, the disbursement of which was already underway," Nikdu Director Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard.

Indian company Sandor has been providing dialysis to patients at Nikdu since 27 January 2017 under a public-private partnership (PPP) project run by the health services division.

"The government plans to establish a ten-bed dialysis centre in each of the eight divisional cities," said Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman, hoping this will reduce the sufferings of patients as well as the pressure on Nikdu.

Some 200 kidney patients receive dialysis service at the National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology every day. The institute provides the service for poor patients for only Tk510, while the remaining Tk2,200 is covered by government subsidies. 

Sufferings of patients in Chattogram

Kidney dialysis of about 3,000 patients in the port city depends on the dialysis centre at Chattogram Medical College Hospital. 

Incoming patients and their attendants started a demonstration on Wednesday when the dialysis service stopped suddenly. 

The Director of the hospital, Brig Gen Shamim Ahsan, calmed the agitators and dialysis service resumed at 4pm after remaining suspended for eight hours.   

Earlier, Sandor stopped dialysis service at Chattogram Hospital on the same grounds for five hours on 5 January. 

War-injured freedom fighter Abdul Awal, who regularly does dialysis twice a week, was supposed to have his dialysis done on Wednesday.  

But he suddenly found the service closed which made him worried.  

"I have been availing dialysis service here since July last year. If I cannot do it on the fixed date, various complications appear in my body which can end in death," he said. 

Ashraf Ali came from Cox's Bazar on Tuesday night to Chattogram for dialysis. He gets dialysis three times a week. As he is very poor, he takes financial help from local people.   

"I cannot work due to my kidney disease and if the dialysis service stops, I will die," he said. 

Dr Himel Acharyya, in-charge of the dialysis centre, told TBS there was an outstanding amount of Tk21 crore. 

They could not buy raw materials for dialysis and pay the staff salaries due to shortage of funds, forcing them to close the centre.   

At the dialysis centre on the ground floor of the CMCH, 31 patients at a time can receive service. Every day, about 100 to 110 patients get dialysis service in four shifts.

About two crore people of the country have been suffering from various kidney related diseases. In 2020, a total of 28,017 patients died of kidney-related complications.

75% of all kidney dialysis patients cannot continue treatment due to poverty. 

Top News

Dialysis / kidney

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

11h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

12h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

End of Gayle era in IPL

End of Gayle era in IPL

2h | Videos
China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

2h | Videos
Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

2h | Videos
Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb