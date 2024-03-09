With 3.8cr kidney patients in Bangladesh, experts call for insurance

An estimated 3.8 crore people in Bangladesh are battling kidney disease, medical experts said at a roundtable at the National Press Club yesterday.

The alarming number highlights a critical public health issue, with kidney failure posing a major threat. Dialysis and kidney transplants, the only options for kidney failure patients, come at a staggering cost. Unfortunately, only 10% of patients can afford the life-saving treatments, they added.

At the roundtable on "Equality in Kidney Treatment: What to do to achieve it?", doctors and healthcare professionals discussed possible solutions.

The Kidney Awareness Monitoring and Prevention Society (KAMPS), the host of the roundtable, called for the introduction of specialised health insurance for kidney patients.

Professor Dr MA Samad, founder and president of KAMPS, pointed to developed countries where dialysis and transplants are covered by health insurance, minimising the financial burden on patients. Neighbouring countries also offer partial government aid for these procedures.

He believed kidney patient insurance could significantly improve access to treatment and prevent deaths.

Professor Dr ABM Abdullah, personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, acknowledged the devastating impact of kidney failure and the high cost of treatment.

He highlighted the lack of a national health insurance system, forcing patients to shoulder the entire financial burden. Dr Abdullah pledged to advocate for the possibility of kidney-specific health insurance.

Prevention, and early detection crucial

Professor Dr MA Samad said 50-60% of kidney disease is preventable. Maintaining good hygiene, controlling diabetes and high blood pressure, regular exercise, a balanced diet, weight management, and avoiding smoking and unnecessary pain medication can all significantly reduce the risk.

Professor Dr Robed Amin, director of Non-Communicable Disease at the Directorate General of Health Services, stressed the importance of early detection.

He highlighted the availability of free diabetes and hypertension medications at upazila health complexes. Additionally, starting next year, these facilities will offer Multistix tests for early detection of protein and sugar levels in urine, aiding in the identification of kidney disease at an earlier stage.

Professor AK Azad Khan, president of the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, suggested utilising religious leaders to raise awareness about kidney disease prevention.

Professor Dr Harun Ur Rashid, president of the Kidney Foundation and Research Institute, stressed the importance of early detection, and also recommended annual urine tests for individuals over 40 years.