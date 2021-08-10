Passengers throng ferry ghat ahead of reopening

Just a day before the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, Munshiganj's Shimulia ferry Ghat reported an overflowing crowd of Dhaka-bound passengers on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route today.

Passengers from 21 southern districts have started returning to the capital via ferry services since Tuesday morning.

More than some 400 vehicles, mostly freight trucks, are waiting at the wharf area to cross the river since other modes of water transportation services are yet to be operational.

Photo: TBS

At present seven ferries are plying on the naval route.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Shimulia Ghat Manager Foysal Ahmed said that the pressure of passengers on the route has increased significantly compared to yesterday.

Due to the ban on public transports, passengers seemed to suffer big time on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway.

Photo: TBS

Earlier, the state minister for Public Administration Ministry Farhad Hossain said the ongoing restrictions of Covid-19 will be relaxed in phases after 11 August.