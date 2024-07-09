DNCC fines three under-construction buildings Tk1.5 lakh in Adabar

Bangladesh

UNB
09 July, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 08:49 pm

Photo: iStock/Getty Images
Photo: iStock/Getty Images

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) today (9 July) conducted a mosquito eradication drive Adabar area in the capital and fined three under-construction buildings Tk1.5 lakh after finding Aedes larvae.

Executive Magistrate of the DNCC Md Abdur Rafiul Alam conducted the drive at Ward No. 30 under Region-05 of the corporation.

During the anti-mosquito operation, the DNCC conducted drives in houses, commercial buildings and under-construction buildings and vacant plots.

During the drive, the executive magistrate visited at least 50 houses.

Besides, Executive Magistrate of Region-2 of the DNCC Syema Hasan also conducted a mosquito eradication operation in Rupnagar residential area of Mirpur under Region-2.

Aedes larvae were found in three houses during the drive and owners of the three houses were fined Tk11,000.

Meanwhile, other regions' Regional Executive Officers of the corporation also conducted mosquito eradication operations in their respective area and assistant health officers visited ten regions of the DNCC to make people aware about dengue by distributing leaflets.

 

