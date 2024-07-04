Aedes larvae: Square Hospital, eight other establishments fined Tk1.71 lakh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 08:03 pm

Related News

Aedes larvae: Square Hospital, eight other establishments fined Tk1.71 lakh

The city corporation conducted the drives in Kamrangirchar, Panthapath, Narinda, Swamibagh, Karatia Road, Sarulia, Demra, Ranimahal, Nandipara M Block, Banasree, Khilgaon areas under its jurisdiction on today (4 July).

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 08:03 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Mobile courts operated by the Dhaka South City Corporation have fined Square Hospital and eight other establishments a total of Tk1.71 after finding aedes larvae breeding grounds were found in the establishments.

The city corporation conducted the drives in Kamrangirchar, Panthapath, Narinda, Swamibagh, Karatia Road, Sarulia, Demra, Ranimahal, Nandipara M Block, Banasree, Khilgaon areas under its jurisdiction on today (4 July).

During a raid in the Panthapath area, Dhaka South Executive Magistrate ATM Morshed fined Square Hospital Engineer Md Anwar Hossain Tk50,000 after aedes larvae were found in the basement of the 4th floor of a building under construction for the Square Hospital. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The under-construction building of Square Hospital is reportedly being constructed by Union Development and Technologies Limited.

In the Kamrangirchar area, a pottery factory was fined Tk1 after finding mosquito larvae in 6 containers.

In Imamganj of Ward-30, two houses were fined Tk10,000 while in Narinda, Swamibagh and Karatia Road area, three houses were fined Tk6,000.

Besides, during the raid in Banasree, Khilgaon and Nandipara areas, aedes larvae were found in a house and the owner was fined Tk2,000.

The city corporation mobile courts also fined one house in Matuail, Sharif Para, Jatrabari areas Tk3,000.

 

Top News

aedes larvae / Square hospital / Bangladesh / fined

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

11h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

1d | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1d | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

20m | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

1h | Videos
Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

1h | Videos
Walton Launches Smart Table with Freezer, Induction, and Wireless Charging

Walton Launches Smart Table with Freezer, Induction, and Wireless Charging

3h | Videos