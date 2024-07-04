Aedes larvae: Square Hospital, eight other establishments fined Tk1.71 lakh

Mobile courts operated by the Dhaka South City Corporation have fined Square Hospital and eight other establishments a total of Tk1.71 after finding aedes larvae breeding grounds were found in the establishments.

The city corporation conducted the drives in Kamrangirchar, Panthapath, Narinda, Swamibagh, Karatia Road, Sarulia, Demra, Ranimahal, Nandipara M Block, Banasree, Khilgaon areas under its jurisdiction on today (4 July).

During a raid in the Panthapath area, Dhaka South Executive Magistrate ATM Morshed fined Square Hospital Engineer Md Anwar Hossain Tk50,000 after aedes larvae were found in the basement of the 4th floor of a building under construction for the Square Hospital.

The under-construction building of Square Hospital is reportedly being constructed by Union Development and Technologies Limited.

In the Kamrangirchar area, a pottery factory was fined Tk1 after finding mosquito larvae in 6 containers.

In Imamganj of Ward-30, two houses were fined Tk10,000 while in Narinda, Swamibagh and Karatia Road area, three houses were fined Tk6,000.

Besides, during the raid in Banasree, Khilgaon and Nandipara areas, aedes larvae were found in a house and the owner was fined Tk2,000.

The city corporation mobile courts also fined one house in Matuail, Sharif Para, Jatrabari areas Tk3,000.