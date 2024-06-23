Dhaka South fines 6 establishments after aedes larvae found

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 07:44 pm

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has found Aedes mosquito larvae in six establishments during a drive on Sunday (23 June). Photo: Courtesy
The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has found Aedes mosquito larvae in six establishments during a drive on Sunday (23 June). Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has found Aedes mosquito larvae in six establishments after inspecting around 204 houses and construction sites during first day drive of this season against dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

The city corporation filed six cases against the establishment and fined them Tk20,000 during the drive on Sunday (23 June).

The drive was conducted in Tilpapara, Nandipara, Khilgaon, East Rasulpur, Kamrangirchar, Jurain, North and South Manda, Green Model Town, surrounding areas Bright School, Sarai Masjid Goli, and Donia areas of the corporation.

