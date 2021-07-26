Pubali Bank’s Lease Financing head dies of Covid-19

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 05:07 pm

Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy general manager and head of Lease Financing Department of Pubali Bank passed away being infected with Covid-19. 

He breathed his last at 4.20pm on Monday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital, according to a Pubali Bank release.

He is survived by his wife, two children and so many well wishers.

Rafiqul Islam started his career in the banking sector by joining Pubali Bank as a senior officer in 1997. 
He served many important posts including branch manager, regional head, etc. 

Pubali Bank family expressed deep shock at his demise and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.
 

