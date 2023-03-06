FBCCI Director Masud Parvez Khan Imran dies

FBCCI Director Masud Parvez Khan Imran, also the president of Cumilla Chamber of Commerce, has passed away at the age of 50.

The doctor on duty at Cumilla Moon Hospital declared him dead on Monday afternoon.

Confirming the matter, Imran's elder sister Anjum Sultana Sheema, MP from the reserved women's seat, said that he is assumed to have had a sudden cardiac death (SCD) last night.

"He did not wake up after going to sleep last night. We are assuming he had a cardiac arrest while sleeping," she said.

Masud Parvez Khan Imran was a member of Awami League's Information and Research Sub-Committee.

He is the elder son of veteran Awami League leader and Bangabandhu's close associate Principal Afzal Khan.