FBCCI Director Masud Parvez Khan Imran dies

Obituary

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 03:54 pm

FBCCI Director Masud Parvez Khan Imran dies

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 03:54 pm
FBCCI Director Masud Parvez Khan Imran. Photo: Collected
FBCCI Director Masud Parvez Khan Imran. Photo: Collected

FBCCI Director Masud Parvez Khan Imran, also the president of Cumilla Chamber of Commerce, has passed away at the age of 50.

The doctor on duty at Cumilla Moon Hospital declared him dead on Monday afternoon.

Confirming the matter, Imran's elder sister Anjum Sultana Sheema, MP from the reserved women's seat, said that he is assumed to have had a sudden cardiac death (SCD) last night.

"He did not wake up after going to sleep last night. We are assuming he had a cardiac arrest while sleeping," she said.

Masud Parvez Khan Imran was a member of Awami League's Information and Research Sub-Committee.

He is the elder son of veteran Awami League leader and Bangabandhu's close associate Principal Afzal Khan.

FBCCI Director Masud Parvez Khan Imran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

4h | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

4h | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

6h | Thoughts
Three people were killed and over 50 injured in explosion at a building in Dhaka&#039;s Science Lab area on 5 March, 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

7m | TBS Stories
At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

19h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

18h | TBS SPORTS
Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college