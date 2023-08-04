Ex-MP Panna Kaiser passes away

UNB
04 August, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 02:08 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Former lawmaker Professor Panna Kaiser passed away on Friday, her family said.

She breathed her last at 8:00 am on Friday while undergoing treatment at United Hospital in the capital, family sources confirmed.

Panna Kaiser was a renowned writer and intellectual. She was the wife of martyred intellectual, writer, and politician Shahidullah Kaiser and the mother of actress Shomi Kaiser. She was also chairperson of Khelaghar, a children's organisation.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have condoled her death.

In a condolence message, the president said the nation will always remember Panna Kaiser's contribution to Bangladesh's liberation as a member of the martyred intellectual family.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

In 1971, Shahidullah Kaiser was picked up from his house by al-Badr forces and never came back. Panna took care of the family and children in the absence of her husband and did not stop there. After completing post-graduation in Bengali at Dhaka University, she went into the teaching profession.

Later, she stepped into the literary arena. In 1973, Panna Kaiser became a praesidium member of the country's largest children's organisation "Khelaghar". She had been the chairperson of the praesidium of the organisation since 1992.

 

