Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers Society’s founder president Delwar Hossain passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 10:20 pm

Delwar Hossain, former founder president of Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers' Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, passed away on Saturday.  He was 79. 

He left behind his three daughters, two sons, and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death, says a press release. 

He worked for the progress of the organisation and the flourishment of the newspaper industry, Mohammad Abdul Mannan, president of the society, said in the press release.

"We pray for the salvation of the departed soul and convey our heartfelt sympathy to the members of the bereaved family," he added.

