Obaidul Quader hospitalised 

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has been hospitalised after he fell sick today.

Quader, also general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) on Tuesday.

Professor Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed, vice chancellor of the hospital, confirmed the matter.

Awami League office secretary Biplab Barua said, "He was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain."

The hospital authorities and AL have urged visitors to refrain from crowding the hospital.

Earlier, Obaidul Qauder was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital initially on 2 March, 2019, following breathing complications.

Tests revealed three blockages in his coronary artery.

On 4 Mar, the minister had been flown to Singapore on an air ambulance for advanced treatment.

The minister underwent a bypass surgery on 20 March.

Later, he returned home on 15 May after receiving medical treatment in Singapore for over two months.