Any movement against country’s independence, Liberation War will be resisted: Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
16 July, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 05:32 pm

Related News

Any movement against country’s independence, Liberation War will be resisted: Quader

The minister made the remarks while addressing a press briefing at AL president’s office in city’ Dhanmondi.

UNB
16 July, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 05:32 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Any movement targeting the country's independence and Liberation War will be resisted, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (16 July).

Speaking at a press conference at the Awami League President's office in Dhanmondi, the AL leader said patience does not mean keeping silence.

"BNP-Jamaat activists are forcing students to join the quota movement. Yesterday, they attacked general students and the Chhatra League without any provocation. At least 500 leaders and activists of Chhatra League were injured, and two leaders were shot. They are spreading false pictures of various Chhatra League leaders on different pages for propaganda," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Quader said, "A section of these protesters are speaking in favour of the razakars. It is clear that BNP-Jamaat is behind it." 

"There is a conspiratorial group behind the quota movement. In the past, BNP tried to reap the benefits of the movement by relying on the street protests. They committed arson terrorism. But they did not get a response to their movement. They were defeated by the strong stance of the people," said the AL leader.

"Tarique Rahman has become involved in the quota reform movement, which his party, the BNP, openly supports. They are accused of politicising a non-political issue and deliberately misrepresenting the prime minister's comments on the quota system by falsely claiming she labeled protesters as 'razakars'."

The AL general secretary said that the issue of quota reform is a matter for the court. There is no way or opportunity to decide on this matter through force or any other means outside the court.

Quader also condemned the statement made by US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller. He commented that they should look at themselves in the mirror before talking about the democracy of other countries.

Top News

Anti-quota protest / Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

9h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Police car vandalized in Comilla

Police car vandalized in Comilla

5m | Videos
School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

20m | Videos
Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

2h | Videos