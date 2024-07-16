Any movement against country’s independence, Liberation War will be resisted: Quader

Any movement targeting the country's independence and Liberation War will be resisted, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (16 July).

Speaking at a press conference at the Awami League President's office in Dhanmondi, the AL leader said patience does not mean keeping silence.

"BNP-Jamaat activists are forcing students to join the quota movement. Yesterday, they attacked general students and the Chhatra League without any provocation. At least 500 leaders and activists of Chhatra League were injured, and two leaders were shot. They are spreading false pictures of various Chhatra League leaders on different pages for propaganda," he said.

Quader said, "A section of these protesters are speaking in favour of the razakars. It is clear that BNP-Jamaat is behind it."

"There is a conspiratorial group behind the quota movement. In the past, BNP tried to reap the benefits of the movement by relying on the street protests. They committed arson terrorism. But they did not get a response to their movement. They were defeated by the strong stance of the people," said the AL leader.

"Tarique Rahman has become involved in the quota reform movement, which his party, the BNP, openly supports. They are accused of politicising a non-political issue and deliberately misrepresenting the prime minister's comments on the quota system by falsely claiming she labeled protesters as 'razakars'."

The AL general secretary said that the issue of quota reform is a matter for the court. There is no way or opportunity to decide on this matter through force or any other means outside the court.

Quader also condemned the statement made by US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller. He commented that they should look at themselves in the mirror before talking about the democracy of other countries.