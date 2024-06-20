BNP harmed country by creating hostile relations with India: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at a joint meeting of Awami League at the party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue today. Photo: BSS

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the BNP caused harm to the country by maintaining a hostile relationship with neighbouring India.

"The country had suffered as BNP maintained a hostile relationship with India. We don't want to have hostility with India," he said at a joint meeting of Awami League at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "We want friendly, balanced, and respectful mutual diplomacy. The government doesn't maintain relations [with any country] by selling off national interests."

More to follow...