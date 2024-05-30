Roads damaged in cyclone must be repaired at least a week before Eid: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 02:26 pm

Related News

Roads damaged in cyclone must be repaired at least a week before Eid: Quader

Construction work on new roads will also be halted for a week

TBS Report
30 May, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 02:26 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

The roads that were damaged in Cyclone Remal have to be repaired with at least a week in hand before Eid-ul-Adha, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

Also, construction work on new roads will also be halted for a week – three days before Eid, Eid day and three days after Eid – said the minister while speaking at a preparatory meeting aimed at making travel before Eid-ul-Adha smooth and safe.

The minister also said, monitoring has to be strengthened to ensure cattle haats do not extend on the roads.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Trucks, covered vans and lorries, except those carrying perishable goods and cattle, will not run on highways for three days before and three days after Eid, he also added.

There were an increased number of accidents after Eid-ul-Fitr, which generated a lot of criticism in the parliament. It is very concerning, said the minister.

So strict monitoring has to be ensured after Eid this time, he continued.

Top News

Eid-ul-Adha / Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

6h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

50m | Videos
What is the future of volcanoes?

What is the future of volcanoes?

1h | Videos
Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

4h | Videos