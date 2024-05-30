Roads damaged in cyclone must be repaired at least a week before Eid: Quader

The roads that were damaged in Cyclone Remal have to be repaired with at least a week in hand before Eid-ul-Adha, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

Also, construction work on new roads will also be halted for a week – three days before Eid, Eid day and three days after Eid – said the minister while speaking at a preparatory meeting aimed at making travel before Eid-ul-Adha smooth and safe.

The minister also said, monitoring has to be strengthened to ensure cattle haats do not extend on the roads.

Trucks, covered vans and lorries, except those carrying perishable goods and cattle, will not run on highways for three days before and three days after Eid, he also added.

There were an increased number of accidents after Eid-ul-Fitr, which generated a lot of criticism in the parliament. It is very concerning, said the minister.

So strict monitoring has to be ensured after Eid this time, he continued.