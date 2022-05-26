No one knows when Hatirjheel will be fully cured of ‘sore’

Bangladesh

Joynal Abedin Shishir
26 May, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 01:48 pm

Related News

No one knows when Hatirjheel will be fully cured of ‘sore’

Rubble from the demolition site hampers the drainage system carrying water into the lake

Joynal Abedin Shishir
26 May, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 01:48 pm
A birds-eye view shows the leftover of the demolished BGMEA building in the middle of the Hatirjheel Lake at the Kawran Bazar end. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mumit M
A birds-eye view shows the leftover of the demolished BGMEA building in the middle of the Hatirjheel Lake at the Kawran Bazar end. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mumit M

Work on demolishing the BGMEA building – which was constructed in Hatirjheel lake in violation of environmental laws – started in January 2020 at the directive of the High Court and was supposed to end within six months. But the work has not been completed even after the passage of more than two years.

What is even more frustrating is that officials concerned do not have any clue as to when the demolition work will be completed.

All the floors of the building were torn down, but the basement and the base of the building have not been demolished yet. As such, the waterbody has not been restored to its previous condition, which was the main purpose of the demolition project.

Without the work being finished, it has not been possible to restore the drainage system that carries water into the lake from parts of the city.

The demolition work has remained stopped for almost a year now.

Naim Kamal, a resident of the New Eskaton area beside the lake, said, "The building has been demolished to ensure a smooth flow of water, but nothing has been done about it as there are still rods, bricks, concrete, and piles of sand and soil in its basement."

The building had been labelled as a "cancer" in the Hatirjheel project and a "sore" by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for occupying crucial parts of the Hatirjheel and Begunbari canals.

Raihanul Ferdous, chief engineer of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk), told The Business Standard, "Demolishing the base of the building requires more advanced technology. Therefore, the contractor has stopped work for the time being."

He also said the basement will be demolished too with advanced equipment, but it is not yet clear when the work will be completed.

There have been allegations from the outset that the building was demolished in the traditional manual way instead of through the latest technology only to save cost. However, the authorities concerned have denied the allegation, saying they used the traditional method only in consideration of the surrounding environment and the Pan-Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

Four Star Enterprises, the contractor in charge of the demolition work, could not be contacted for comments in this regard.

Visiting the spot, our correspondent found that rubble from the demolition site had accumulated in places in and around the lake and hampered the flow of water falling into it.

When evening falls, drug abusers gather in the basement of the building, as currently there are no workers.

Illegal construction of the BGMEA building started in Hatirjheel in the 1990s and was completed in 2006. Various environmental organisations had been opposing the building construction project from the very beginning.

In 2010, the High Court issued a rule asking the BGMEA to explain the establishment. It declared the building illegal in 2011.

With this declaration, a chapter of procrastination opened up.

Though the High Court ordered the demolition to be completed within 90 days, the BGMEA was not cowed by the verdict.

It appealed against the verdict, following which the case ran for five years. The appeal was finally dismissed in 2016. At that point, the BGMEA asked for three years to move its offices from the building.

In response, the Appellate Division granted them 13 months in two phases.

Finally, Rajuk stepped in and sealed the building on 16 April 2019.

After months of anticipation and recurrent procrastination, the demolition finally went underway on January 22, 2020 in the presence of Rajuk officials, the media and the governing body of Four Star Enterprises.

Top News

Hatirjheel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

4h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

5h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

6h | Panorama
Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

4h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

5h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

6h | Videos
Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh