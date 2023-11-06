Installation of underground cables completed in Hatirjheel area

Bangladesh

UNB
06 November, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:13 pm

Related News

Installation of underground cables completed in Hatirjheel area

Both the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh and Dhaka Power Distribution Company completed their work in September and deposited their required money to the Rajuk to repair the roads as per rule.

UNB
06 November, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:13 pm
Vehicles move through dusts on an under construction road. Photo: UNB
Vehicles move through dusts on an under construction road. Photo: UNB

The work to install underground cables has been completed in Hatirjheel area, although subsequent road repairs necessitated by the project are progressing slowly.

According to official sources, both the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) and Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPDC) completed their work in September and deposited their required money to the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) to repair the roads as per rule.

Sources said that recently a Rajuk-appointed contractor has started the road repair works but it's going on at a very slow pace.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The DPDC and PGCB have laid the high voltage underground cables through digging the roads in the area to replace their overhead cables at the Hatirjheel lake.

The DPDC first completed its part of the work in June, and then the PGCB's work was completed in September, said the sources in the PGCB. PGCB officials said after completion of the works, the Rajuk will repair the roads as the area is under its jurisdiction.

During a recent visit to the area, it was found that the Rajuk's appointed contractor started its road repair works at Mogbazar Red Crescent area. The slow pace of work is prolonging the commuters' sufferings, as they have to face a huge dust problem while moving through the area.

"Dust and sand are always flying, creating problems in breathing," said Razib Ahmed, who has to use the road everyday to go to his work place.

A B M Badruddoza Khan Sumon, assistant general manager (AGM) of PGCB, informed that his organisation has completed its work about two months back and removed all equipment from the project area.

Rajuk's executive engineer AK Azad, responsible for the road repair works, was contacted over mobile phone to get his comments. But he did not respond.

The DPDC started the work in March this year to lay underground cables to replace the high voltage overhead transmission lines in Hatirjheel area.

Bikash Dewan, managing director of DPDC said that after completion of the project, there would be no overhead cables in Hatirjheel.

He said that the cables were laid underground through digging the roads in the southern part of the Hatirjheel area, while the cables reach Moghbazar through Rampura Bridge area.

The Hatirjheel lake was artificially created in a vast area of Gulshan, Tejgaon and Rampura as part of the city's beautification and environmental protection plan. But the overhead cables were out of place with the plan.

Removing overhead cables from Hatirjheel is a part of the DPDC's larger plan to take all its overhead cables underground from different areas in the city's central, west and southern parts.

The PGCB is also involved in the works as its high voltage cable will be connected with the DPDC cables to supply power from Ulan Grid Substation.

Commuters had to experience a huge hazard due to road digging in the southern part of Hatirjheel for the underground power cabling works during the last monsoon. Now the slow pace in the works is creating further sufferings to the city commuters who use the Hatirjheel roads to quickly reach from Gulshan or Rampura to Moghbazar. The roads have turned dusty creating an unbearable situation for the commuters.

Top News

Hatirjheel / Underground cabling project / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

3h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

7h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

22h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

21h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

23h | TBS Today