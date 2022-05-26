New species of whale found in Bay

Bangladesh

Abu Azad
26 May, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 10:22 pm

Related News

New species of whale found in Bay

Abu Azad
26 May, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 10:22 pm
New species of whale found in Bay

Researchers have identified a dwarf sperm whale – a distinct species of the mammal that looks like a shark and is slightly smaller than most dolphins – for the first time in the Bay of Bengal in Kuakata, Patuakhali.

When local fishermen found the whale stranded near the beach alive, they tried to release it into the sea several times. Unfortunately, it repeatedly floated back to the shore due to tides and died two hours later.

After a photo of the whale was spread on social media, it was identified as Kogia breviceps, the scientific name of the species.

Sagarika Smriti, an associate researcher of WorldFish Bangladesh, told The Business Standard on 22 May, that the whale was found in the mouth of the River Andharmanik near Lemburchar in Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali. The whale was pregnant and buried with two babies in her womb.

It was initially thought to be a dolphin but after it was exhumed the next day, it was identified to be a dwarf sperm whale, a species that lives mainly in the deep sea and has never been seen before in the Bay of Bengal, she added.

Nadeem Parvez, a member of the Bangladesh Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), said the members of the Kuakata Dolphin Preservation Society shared photos of the whale on social media. With its square head, a white stripe on the side of the head like artificial gills, and a protruding nose, the whale looks almost like a shark.

Using these traits, this mammal fools predatory whales and large sharks by pretending to be sharks. Another feature of this species of whales is they have a small sac filled with reddish-brown liquid attached to their intestines. They throw liquids into the water from the sac in the presence of predators to hide themselves, similar to what an octopus does, he added.

Nadeem Parvez further said the dwarf sperm whale is one of more than 90 species of cetaceans discovered in the world so far. Cetaceans spend their entire life in water and breathe air. But, these whales do not chew the prey but swallow them completely.

"Surprisingly, the whale had two babies in her womb, which is very rare among cetaceans as they usually give birth to one baby at a time," he said.

Md Rasel Mia, a member of WCS, said, "We know very little about this deep-sea creature as this species was never seen in the seas of Bangladesh in more than one decade of research of the WCS. The number of this species in the sea maybe more."

Top News

Whale

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Business models are already being hit by climate risk. It is the function of regulators to force banks to pay attention to the future risks to businesses. Photo: Bloomberg

HSBC and its discordant climate songbook

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

11h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

12h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

Now | Videos
Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

49m | Videos
Local brands dominate country’s refrigerator market

Local brands dominate country’s refrigerator market

54m | Videos
5 latest exciting movies

5 latest exciting movies

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh