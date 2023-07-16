'Need-based assessment, coordination with industries essential to build skilled workforce'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 10:21 pm

Need-based assessment of workers through coordination with various industries and academia can help the country build a skilled workforce, said Md Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI).

"Many ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, work on skill development. But, we need to work in coordination with various industries and academia as they know which skills are required," he said while addressing a seminar organised on the occasion of "World Youth Skills Day" yesterday.

The National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) organised the discussion seminar at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest at the seminar presided over by NSDA Executive Chairman Nasreen Afroz.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said, "The government has allotted funds for the skill development. There are also infrastructures across the country. It is high time we utilised these infrastructures."

The workers of Bangladesh lack productivity by 20% compared to those in Thailand and China and if Bangladesh can increase their productivity through skill development, the country will be ahead in the competition, he added.

He further ‍said at present the country's export is $55 billion. Achieving the $300 billion export target by 2041 requires skilled workers. NSDA should coordinate the work of all those working on skills in one place.

"We are receiving $22-$23 billion as remittances but spending $10-$12 billion to foreign experts. Our mature sectors, which have been doing well for a long time, also employ foreigners. There are many people from India, and Sri Lanka working in the textile and garment sector, which means we have a skill gap. We need a skilled workforce in marketing, merchandise, technical, and fashion design department in these sectors," he added.

Planning Minister MA Mannan emphasised science and technical education to build skilled manpower.

No foreign intervention needed for national election: Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan has said there is no need for foreign countries to intervene in or influence Bangladesh's parliamentary elections.

"Foreigners will come, roam around, that is fine. But we want to do our job."

Mannan said, "At present, our primary focus lies in driving development and catching up on skill-building. We acknowledge that we commenced this journey later than others. Merely a couple of days ago, Bangladesh was perceived as a nation lagging. However, we are now progressing with remarkable accomplishments, determined to propel ourselves forward."

He said all these achievements have been made possible through the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

