Murad Hasan returns to Dhaka 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 06:34 pm

He landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 5pm Bangladesh time

Murad Hasan at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday. Photo/ Courtesy
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan has returned to Dhaka after Canada denied his entry to the country.

He landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 5pm Bangladesh time after failing to obtain a Dubai visa.

Although rumour had it that Murad Hasan will be arriving in the country on an Emirates Airlines flight on Sunday morning at 8am, but he didn't board the flight.

Murad, who had left Bangladesh on Thursday, was denied entry into Canada by the country's border services agency. 

Upon his arrival at the Pearson International Airport at around 1:31pm local time, he was taken into custody upon arrival by officials of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) for quizzing. 

According to various sources related to the airport, during interrogation, he was asked about the recent developments surrounding him in Bangladesh. 

At one point he was informed that a large number of Canadians had appealed to the government objecting his entry into the country.

Later, he was sent back to Dubai on a flight of the Emirates airlines from Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday.

Earlier today, several appeals were submitted to sue disgraced former state minister for information and broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan under the Digital Security Act (DSA)

Murad Hasan came to the spotlight last week over his derogatory remarks. 

He made hateful and racist remarks about Tarique Rahman's daughter Zaima Rahman a few days ago. Besides, in a leaked phone conversation, he was heard threatening an actress in abusive words.

On 6 December evening, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked Murad Hasan to step down. He resigned the following day. President Abdul Hamid also accepted his resignation.

Murad submitted his resignation letter on 7 December citing "personal reasons."

After resigning, Murad apologised through a Facebook post saying, "Forgive me if I have done anything wrong or if my words have hurt mothers and sisters."

Meanwhile, he has been relieved of his post of health and population affairs secretary in Jamalpur district Awami League.

Dr Md Murad Hasan was elected Member of Parliament from Jamalpur-4 constituency in the 11th Parliamentary Election. He was also elected from the same constituency in 2008. 

When the government was formed in 2019, Murad Hasan was given the responsibility of the state minister for health. 

Five months later, on 19 May of the same year, his office was changed to state minister for information.

Murad Hasan

