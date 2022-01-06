Wife files GD against former state minister Murad

Former state minister for information Murad Hasan's wife has filed a general diary (GD) accusing her husband of torturing her and making death threats.

The plaintiff, Dr Jahanara Ehsan, made the complaint with Dhanmondi Model Police Station on Thursday evening citing insecurity.

Earlier in the afternoon, she called the national emergency service-999 and sought police help.

Responding to the call, police were sent to their Dhanmondi residence. However, Murad left the house before the arrival of the law enforcers.

Murad Hasan has been in the spotlight for his derogatory remarks. Amid the criticism, a leaked phone conversation of Murad with actress Mahiya Mahi also drew flak.

Murad also made hateful and racist remarks about Tarique Rahman's daughter Zaima Rahman in December last year.

Many Awami League leaders said the two back-to-back incidents involving the state minister have embarrassed the government and the party too.

Despite being criticised for commenting on the BNP leader's daughter, Murad Hasan told the BBC that he would not withdraw his comments and he had done nothing wrong. However, the incident has sparked controversy in political circles.

He submitted resignation letter to the Information Ministry on 7 December citing "personal reasons".