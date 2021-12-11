Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 12:25 pm

Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected

Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan – who had left Bangladesh on Thursday – has been denied entry into Canada by the country's border services agency.

According to Notun Desh, a Toronto-based Bengali news portal, Murad was sent back to Dubai in a flight of the Emirates airlines from Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday.

Earlier, Murad landed at the Pearson International Airport at around 1:31pm local time.

He was taken into custody upon arrival by officials of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) for quizzing. 

According to various sources related to the airport, during interrogation, he was asked about the recent developments surrounding him in Bangladesh. 

At one point he was informed that a large number of Canadians had appealed to the government objecting his entry into the country.

However, Canadian authorities are yet to make an official statement in this regard.

Murad submitted resignation letter on 7 December citing "personal reasons."

He has been in the spotlight for the last couple of days over his derogatory remarks.

He made hateful and racist remarks about Tarique Rahman's daughter Zaima Rahman a few days ago. Besides, in a leaked phone conversation, he was heard threatening an actress in abusive words.

On 6 December evening, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked Murad Hasan to step down. He resigned the following day. President Abdul Hamid also accepted his resignation.

After resigning, Murad apologised through a Facebook post saying, "Forgive me if I have done anything wrong or if my words have hurt mothers and sisters."

Meanwhile, he has been relieved of his post of health and population affairs secretary in Jamalpur district Awami League.

Besides, a Dhaka University (DU) student filed a complaint against Murad Hasan for his remarks belittling DU and its students. BNP also decided to take legal action against Murad.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that Murad Hasan's fate in the party will be deiced by its central working committee in next meeting.

Dr Md Murad Hasan was elected Member of Parliament from Jamalpur-4 constituency in the 11th Parliamentary Election. He was also elected from the same constituency in 2008. 

When the government was formed in 2019, Murad Hasan was given the responsibility of the state minister for health. 

Five months later, on 19 May of the same year, his office was changed to state minister for information.

