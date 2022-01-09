Court directs investigation on GD filed by Murad’s wife

A Dhaka court on Sunday directed police to investigate the General Diary filed against former junior minister Murad Hassan by his wife Dr Jahanara Ehsan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order, said Fuad Uddin, Officer of General Registration Office of Dhanmondi police station.

On Saturday, Investigation Officer, Sub Inspector Rajib Hasan appealed for permission to investigate the case.

Earlier in the day, three licensed firearms of former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan, and his wife Dr Jahanara Ehsan were handed over to Dhanmondi Police Station.

On Thursday, Dr Jahanara registered the GD against her beleaguered husband with Dhanmondi police station accusing him of torturing and issuing her a death threat.

She called 999, the National Emergency Service, seeking cooperation from the police to save her from her husband's torture.

As police visited her residence, Jahanara told law enforcers that she has been subjected to physical and mental torture by her husband and even he threatened to kill her.

On 7 December last, Murad Hassan resigned from the cabinet following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for his offensive and indecent remarks on women.

After the resignation from the cabinet, Murad had left the country in his desperate bid to hide amid widespread criticism at home, but his attempt to stay abroad went in vain as he had to get back home having failed to enter Canada and the UAE.