Police seize 3 licensed arms of ex-state minister Murad and his wife

Dhanmondi Thana police have seized weapons licensed to Murad and his wife following her general diary (GD) filed against the former state minister for information and broadcasting.

Two of the weapons belong to Murand and one, to his wife Dr Jahanara Ehsan, who filed the general diary against her husband on 6 January.

Confirming the news, Dhanmondi Zone Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Al Masum told The Business Standard that they seized the weapons as the complainant cited 'insecurity' in the GD statement.

"Police will keep the weapons until the issue is resolved," added Abdullah.