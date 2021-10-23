MoU signed between City Bank and HCCBL for ‘Mujibpedia’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 10:52 am

Related News

MoU signed between City Bank and HCCBL for ‘Mujibpedia’

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 10:52 am
MoU signed between City Bank and HCCBL for ‘Mujibpedia’

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between City Bank and History and Culture Circle Bangladesh Limited (HCCBL) recently with the aim of publishing the encyclopedia of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under the title 'Mujibpedia'. 

MD and CEO of City Bank Mashrur Arefin and Managing Director of HCCBL and Editor of 'Mujibpedia' Farid Kabir signed the agreement at an event held at City Bank Center. Top officials of the two organisations were present at the time.

This encyclopedia consisting of 1000 pages in 1/8 demy size with about 700 entries is going to be published in December, before the Victory Day. HCCBL will publish this encyclopedia in different versions and formats. City Bank will provide the financing for the publication of this book. 

Poet & researcher Kamal Chowdhury is the Chief Editor of this book, while Farid Kabir, poet and journalist is the Editor. Professor of History Department of Dhaka University, Dr Abu Mohammad Delwar Hossain is the executive editor of Mujibpedia.

The history of the visionary politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman becoming Bangabandhu runs in tandem with the history of East Pakistan becoming Bangladesh. For this reason, Bangabandhu's life story is not only of his own but of a nation exploited by colonial-minded rulers, and thereafter its successful attainment of independence following a 9-months long war. 

But unfortunately, even after 50 years of independence, no book could capture the two simultaneous histories - of an individual, and of that same individual shaping a nation - in a full and comprehensive manner as yet. This alphabetically presented encyclopedia`s entries are newly written by more than a hundred eminent historians with an objective to remedy this gap. 'Mujibpedia' will also include about one hundred newly created videos to be seen via QR code. 

 

Banking / Corporates

Bangabandhu / Mujibpedia / City Bank / HCCBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

1d | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

1d | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

1d | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly