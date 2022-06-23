Money launderers are ‘double thieves’: Inu

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu on Thursday called money launderers "double thieves" at parliament.

Taking part in the general discussion on the proposed budget for the fiscal 2022-23, he also compared the corrupt people with rats which destroy homes.

"They are double thieves as once they steal money from the country and they steal it again to siphon it to foreign lands," said Inu.

He said there are laws and cases filed against these thieves. So, the proposal to bring back laundered money is contradictory to the law, he added.

Meanwhile, in answering a tabled question by the lawmaker Didarul Alam, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed said that now about 10.51 lakh female migrant workers are working in 84 countries.

Answering another question from Mamunur Rashid Kiron MP, the minister said 5.04 lakh migrant workers have been employed abroad until May 2022.