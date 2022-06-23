Money launderers are ‘double thieves’: Inu

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 June, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

Money launderers are ‘double thieves’: Inu

They are double thieves as once they steal money from the country and they steal it again to siphon it to foreign lands, said Inu

TBS Report 
23 June, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 10:34 pm
Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu on Thursday called money launderers "double thieves" at parliament.

Taking part in the general discussion on the proposed budget for the fiscal 2022-23, he also compared the corrupt people with rats which destroy homes.

"They are double thieves as once they steal money from the country and they steal it again to siphon it to foreign lands," said Inu. 

He said there are laws and cases filed against these thieves. So, the proposal to bring back laundered money is contradictory to the law, he added.

Meanwhile, in answering a tabled question by the lawmaker Didarul Alam, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed said that now about 10.51 lakh female migrant workers are working in 84 countries.  

Answering another question from Mamunur Rashid Kiron MP, the minister said 5.04 lakh migrant workers have been employed abroad until May 2022.   

Top News

Hasanul Haq Inu / Money launderers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

13h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

2h | Videos
Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

3h | Videos
Finland ready to fight Russian attack

Finland ready to fight Russian attack

4h | Videos
The extent of flood damage becoming clear

The extent of flood damage becoming clear

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday