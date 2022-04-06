Momen urges US govt to lift RAB sanctions

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 08:25 pm

Momen urges US govt to lift RAB sanctions

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister attended some events organised by Washington DC-based think tanks including the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR)

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 08:25 pm
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister MA Momen on Wednesday urged the US Senators and Congressman and the government to lift sanctions on the RAB and increase trade and investment cooperation during an official visit to the US.     

He was accompanied by, among others, Parliament Members Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Nahim Razzaq, and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. 

In the morning, Momen met Senator Chuck Schumer, the Majority Leader of the US Senate.

The Bangladesh minister called for increased trade and investment from the US in Bangladesh.

He proposed to the Senator to revitalise the Bangladesh caucus.

Momen then met Congressman Steve Chabot, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

He also expressed Bangladesh's expectations that the sanctions on RAB would be withdrawn soon. 

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister attended some events organised by Washington DC-based think tanks including the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR). 

In his speech, Momen highlighted the impressive socio-economic progress Bangladesh has made and expressed optimism that US-Bangladesh economic and political relations would flourish further in the next 50 years.

He also elaborated on Bangladesh's efforts to promote and protect human rights and democratic principles and urged the US government to lift sanctions on RAB and related individuals. 

Momen also attended a meeting with the US Chamber of Commerce's US-Bangladesh Business Council, on business cooperation.

The discussion centred around the growing economic relationship between the two countries, which will set the foundation for the next 50 years of the bilateral relationship as Bangladesh transitions from an 'aid-dependent' economy to an 'investment-driven' economy.

Noting the importance of the US-Bangladesh relationship, Momen said that there are key areas of growth where US companies can support Bangladesh, like telecom infrastructure, digital economy, pharmaceuticals, blue economy, information and communication technology, financial technology, and digital payments.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allocated one special economic zone for American companies and welcomes their investment in Bangladesh.

