Mohiuddin Ahmed becomes BTRC chairman

The government on Monday appointed Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed as the new chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Ahmed, presently serving the country's telecommunication regulator as its vice-chairman, will replace the present chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder on 14 December.

His tenure will end on 29 May 2025.

Engineer Mohiuddin Ahmed joined the BTRC as a commissioner for the Engineering and Operations Department in May 2019. He became its vice-chairman in November last year.

Ahmed completed his graduation in Mechanical Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and later pursued a Master's in Business Administration (MBA).

He has a long experience of working in multinational organisations.

