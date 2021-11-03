Mitu murder case: Court rejects PBI’s final report

A Chattogram court on Wednesday rejected the final report of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case and ordered it to conduct further investigation.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mehnaz Rahman passed the order after rejecting the final report of PBI in the case.

The court also rejected the "naraji (discontent) petition" of former police superintendent Babul Akter in the case, said Advocate Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury.

Babul, who served as SP of Chattagram, has been in Feni District jail since 17 May.

On 12 May, Babul was taken on a 5-day remand by PBI for interrogation after being arrested in a case filed by his father-in-law over his wife's killing.

On 5 June 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul's wife Mitu at the port city's GEC intersection while she was going to drop her seven-year-old son Mahir Akhter for a bus of Chittagong Cantonment Public School and College.

Soon after the crime, Babul had filed a murder case with Panchlaish police station against three unidentified men.

On 24 June 2016 night, he was questioned for 15 hours at the intelligence office in Dhaka and on 6 September, he voluntarily resigned from the police service.

On 11 May, PBI submitted its report in the murder case. They also found Babul's involvement in the case.

Later, Babul's father-in-law filed a fresh case against him on 12 May.

Eight people including Babul were accused in the case filed by Mitu's father, Mosharraf Hossain.

The other accused are Kamrul Islam Shikder alias Musa, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Motaleb Mia alias Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Khairul Islam alias Kalu, and Shahjahan Mia.

Babul Akhter also filed a "naraji petition" against the PBI report on 14 October and after hearing the petition the court fixed 3 November for next hearing.

On 23 October, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, an accused in ex-police superintendent Babul Akter's wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case, confessed to supplying firearms used in the killing before a Chattogram court.