Babul Akhter shown arrested in another case under DSA

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 06:56 pm

Babul Akter. Photo: Collected
Babul Akter. Photo: Collected

Former superintendent of police Babul Akhter has been shown arrested in a case filed by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Chattogram metropolitan incharge Naima Sultana under the Digital Security Act and Special Powers Act.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Abdul Halim passed the order after Babul Akhter was produced before the court Thursday (24 November), said Babul Akhter's lawyer Golam Maola Murad.

On 17 October, Naima Sultana, also a superintendent of police, filed the case with Khulshi Police Station against four people including Babul Akhter on allegation of spreading "false and febricated information" about the murder of Mahmuda Akhter Mitu.

The other accused are Babul Akhter's father Abdul Wadud, brother Habibur Rahman and expatriate YouTuber and former journalist Elias Hossain. 

The four also were sued in another case filed by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder on 27 September.

Babul Akhter had earlier appealed with a Chattogram court to file a case against six police officers including the PBI chief for "beating out" confessional statement in police custody in Mitu murder case.  

The court scrapped the plea on 19 September. Banaj Kumar Majumder – also an additional inspector general of police – filed the case against Babul just two days after the court rejected the application.

On 5 June 2016, Mahmuda Akter Mitu was knifed and shot dead in Chattogram metropolis while she was taking her son to school. Subsequently, Babul filed a murder case. 

The PBI recently submitted the charge sheet against seven people including Babul in Mitu murder case as a dramatic turnaround from plaintiff to prime accused happened.

Mitu Murder Case / SP Babul

