Bangladeshis flee to EU countries, some want to return home

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 10:07 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

Hundreds of fleeing Bangladeshis have reached different European countries including Poland, Hungary and Romania from the war-torn Ukraine.

Around 400 Bangladeshis have safely crossed the Ukrainian border and reached Poland as of Sunday, a foreign ministry release said.

The ministry said 46 Bangladeshis were in temporary shelters arranged by the Bangladesh Embassy in Warsaw while the rest made their own arrangements although they were offered shelter by the embassy.

The embassy is also working to rescue and relocate 28 Bangladeshi nationals through the ICRC, Ukraine and evacuate Bangladeshis who are in jail or detained in Ukraine through the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Ukraine.

Around 15 Bangladeshi students arrived in Hungary and were being looked after by the Bangladesh Embassy in Vienna. The number is likely to go up in the next few days. They are also willing to return to Bangladesh now.

Three Bangladeshis have entered Romania and were in the care of the Bangladesh Embassy in Bucharest. Seven more Bangladeshis are expected to enter Romania soon. They are also willing to return to Bangladesh immediately.

The government of Bangladesh is arranging their repatriation.

Ukraine crisis / Bangladeshis return / Europe

