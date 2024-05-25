Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3 as the depression over the central Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclonic storm by this afternoon (25 May) and a 'severe cyclonic storm' by tonight.

In a special weather bulletin signed by Meteorologist Md Monowar Hossain, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3.

This signal serves as a warning to vessels and individuals operating in the area to exercise caution and be prepared for potentially adverse weather conditions.

It also advised all fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay and deep sea to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

As of 12pm today (25 May), the deep depression was centred about 500 kilometres southwest of Chattogram port, 435 kilometres southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 475 kilometres south of Mongla port and 425 kilometres south of Payra port, reads the bulletin.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph, rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls.

The BMD classifies cyclones based on their wind speeds: 62-88 km/h is a "cyclonic storm", 89-117 km/h is a "severe cyclonic storm", 118-219 km/h is a "severe cyclonic storm with a core of hurricane wind", and 220 km/h or more is a "super cyclone".

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, the Met Office bulletin added.

