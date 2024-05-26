What signals 1-11 mean for maritime ports during storms

When a cyclone approaches the Bay of Bengal, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) asks maritime ports to hoist signals. Photo: Collected

When a cyclone approaches the Bay of Bengal, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) asks maritime ports to hoist signals.

Such as, for Cyclone Remal, the latest storm brewing in the Bay, warning signal 7 was issued for Mongla and Payra ports while signal 6 for Chattogram and Cox's Bazar

Let's take a look at what each of the signals mean, per BMD.

Distant Cautionary Signal No. I

There is a region of squally weather (wind speed of 61 kms/hour) in the distant sea where a storm may form.

Distant Warning Signal No. II

A storm (wind speed of 62-88 kms/hour) has formed in the distant deep sea. Ships may fall into danger if they leave harbour.

Local Cautionary Signal No.III

The port is threatened by squally weather (wind speed of 40-50 kms/hour).

Local Warning Signal No.IV

The port is threatened by a storm (wind speed of 51-61 kms/hour) but it doesn't appear that the danger is too intense to justify extreme precautionary measures.

Danger Signal No. V

The port will experience severe weather from a storm of slight or moderate intensity (wind speed of 62-88 kms/hour) that is expected to cross the coast to the south of Chattogram port or Cox's Bazar port and to the east of Mongla port.

Danger Signal No. VI

The port will experience severe weather from a storm of slight or moderate intensity (wind speed of 62-88 kms/hour) that is expected to cross the coast to the north of the Chattogram or Cox's Bazar port and to the west of Mongla port.

Danger Signal No. VII

The port will experience severe weather from a storm of light or moderate intensity (wind speed of 62-88 kms/hour) that is expected to cross over or near the port.

Great Danger Signal No. VIII

The port will experience severe weather from a storm of great intensity (wind speed of 89 kms/hour or more) that is expected to cross the coast to the south of the Chattogram or Cox's Bazar port and to the east of Mongal port.

Great Danger Signal No. IX

The port will experience severe weather from a storm of great intensity (wind speed of 89 kms/hour or more) that is expected to cross the coast to the north of the Chattogram or Cox's Bazar port and to the east of Mongal port.

Great Danger Signal No. X

The port will experience severe weather from a storm of great intensity (wind speed of 89 kms/hour or more) that is expected to cross over or near the port.

Failure of Communication No. XI

Communications with the Storm Warning Centre have broken down and local officers consider that a devastating cyclone is following.