LDCs need int'l support in dealing with dev challenges: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
06 March, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 06:20 pm

Related News

LDCs need int'l support in dealing with dev challenges: Momen

UNB
06 March, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 06:20 pm
LDCs need int&#039;l support in dealing with dev challenges: Momen

Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has urged the international community to support the LDCs to taclke their development challenges.

He made the call while delivering country statement at the Summit of the LDC Group, held in Doha, Qatar recently.

Momen also highlighted Bangladesh's readiness to share its home-grown development experiences with other LDCs through South-South and triangular cooperation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

He emphasized the need for LDCs to diversify their economies and exports, with customized support from UN programs and specialized agencies.

Momen also called for the continuation of preferential market access for LDCs for a certain period of time beyond their graduation.

With regard to WTO services waiver for LDCs, he urged developed countries to align their demands with services offered by LDCs, especially for IT-enabled services.

The foreign minister thanked the UN Secretary-General for his suggestion that graduation must be rewarded, not punished.

He further urged the international community to support the submission made by the LDC Group to the WTO for the continuation of waiver provisions under the TRIPS Agreement for graduating LDCs in the interest of their public health, food security, and climate action.

Momen stressed the need for viable investments in infrastructure development and digital transformation in LDCs.

He emphasized on effective international support for investing in education, skills, and technology to enhance LDCs' human capital.

He also underlined the importance of remittance for LDCS economies and urged destination countries to work together for the reduction of transaction costs for remittances.

Momen called for dignified treatment of migrants in source, transit, and destination countries, regardless of their status.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / LDCs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

6h | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

6h | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

8h | Thoughts
Three people were killed and over 50 injured in explosion at a building in Dhaka&#039;s Science Lab area on 5 March, 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

2h | TBS Stories
At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

21h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

20h | TBS SPORTS
Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college