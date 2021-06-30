No negative comments on rape victims in amended act 

TBS Report 
30 June, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 05:55 pm

No negative comments on rape victims in amended act 

TBS Report 
30 June, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 05:55 pm
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq

The government is going to amend the evidence act to remove the provision of making "negative" comments about the character of rape victims in related cases. 

"In Article 155 of the Evidence Act, there is a sub-section [(155 (4)] about commenting on the character of the victim in a rape case. That is changing. Hopefully, we will be able to place it to the Parliament session in September," said Law Minister Anisul Huq at the National Parliament today. 

Earlier, Jatiya Party MPs had proposed to modernise the act during a discussion on the national budget for the financial year 2021-22. 

The law minister noted that work is underway to update the Evidence Act and it will be useful for virtual courts especially. 

During the session, BNP's Harunur Rashid MP demanded that Khaleda Zia be released and sent abroad for treatment.

In response, the law minister said Khaleda Zia has to apologise to the President or the government if she wants to go abroad for medical treatment.

"Anyone can apologise to the President under the law and if not, to the government under Section 401. If they consider they might pardon. But the convict must admit the guilt before that," he added. 

He also argued that Khaleda Zia was released on the condition of her not leaving the country. 

"Khaleda Zia was released on two conditions on the instructions of the Prime Minister and the request of her family. The conditions are that she will stay in the country and receive treatment from home. We accepted it as an application under section 401 and it is effective," said the minister. 

Comments

