A rape victim does not lose her dignity: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said that women's dignity has no link to being raped.

"As long as society thinks that rape demeans the survivor's dignity, mindset won't change," she said.

The education minister said this while addressing an event on a study, entitled 'Exploring Attitude towards Gender Norms among the Youth Population in Bangladesh', organised by Brac on the occasion of Girl Child Day on Monday.

"We have to change our mindset," she added.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman worked for rehabilitation of survivors of rape during the Liberation War, she added.

Dipu Moni also talked about the status of women, their position, education, rights, freedom to dress, freedom of decision-making and property rights.

She urged everyone to work together to establish women and human rights.