Launch fire: Years of unaddressed safety risks haunt waterways

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 December, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 07:09 pm

It is common to see ferries including small passenger vessels to large goods ships capsize in Bangladesh but the fire that engulfed MV Ovijan 10 Friday added a new layer of horror to the story.

On Friday 3am, a devastating blaze killed at least 40 people and injured several others who boarded the passenger ship. 

Hundreds have drowned in the country's rivers in the past 10 years, reads a BBC article, but this is by far the highest count of death in a fire accident on a vessel.

The fire is thought to have started in the engine room, spreading rapidly, and the launch's safety measures may have had little effect.

BBC opined that the mishap and other tragedies on the waterway stem from a failure of enforcement. 

Operators are rarely punished and so defective ferries continue to carry hundreds of passengers every day.

Nearly 30% of Bangladesh's 170 million people commute through river routes. 

However, the government has not made it a priority to tackle lax safety standards as most of the passengers are economically disadvantaged. 

Ferry disasters are so common that there is little international outcry to pressure them, and it is widely believed that the ferry owners are politically powerful.

The result is hundreds of poorer Bangladeshis risking their lives just to make it to work.

The passengers perished on Sugandha river of Jhalokathi district early Friday while the launch was going to Barguna from Dhaka. 

The vessel was reportedly carrying over 500 people.

Upon receiving information around 3:28 am, fifteen fire service teams reached the spot around 3:50 am. After two hours of frantic efforts, they put out the blaze around 5:20am.

Initial rescue efforts were hampered due to heavy fog, the fire service official said.

Few of the people who were onboard also went missing after the incident.

Surviving passengers said the fire broke out from the canteen and engine room.

Many died from smoke and gas that originated following the fire. 

The passengers alleged it was not possible to control the fire due to an inadequate firefighting system. A staff member at the launch also acknowledged the issue. 

Meanwhile, the ill-fated vessel has been brought to the shore.

Jhalokathi / Launch fire

