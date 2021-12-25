Launch fire: rights groups demand punishment for those responsible

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 07:41 pm

Related News

Launch fire: rights groups demand punishment for those responsible

The incident, which claimed 41 lives, took place around 3 am Friday

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 07:41 pm
Launch fire: rights groups demand punishment for those responsible

Human rights organisations have called on the authorities to bring the people responsible for the fire incident in Barguna-bound passenger launch "MV Abhijan-10", which claimed at least 41 lives.

Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) called for a fair investigation into the fire incident and urged the authorities to compensate the victims. The Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and The National Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh made similar calls in separate statements on Saturday.

The incident took place around 3 am Friday, when the launch was on the River Sugandha in Jhalakathi on its way to Barguna from Dhaka.

BLAST, in their statement, said the incident of launch-capsize and fire leading to causalities tantamount to violations of Inland Shipping Ordinance 1976 by the vessel owner, operator and supervisory authority.

The fire incident at Abhijan-10 violated Section 57 of the Shipping Ordinance, which protect against explosions, fires, etc.

Therefore, BLAST is demanding a proper investigation into the incident, publication of investigation report, appropriate punishment of those responsible and compensations for the victims, the statement read.

ASK, in their statement, said the real cause of the fire must be found and accountability must be ensured.

Quoting media reports, it further said, the launch had an engine malfunction, ignoring which the launch was moving at a reckless speed. Attempts were made to repair the engine while the launch, loaded with passengers, was running, causing the engine to catch fire as it could not take the pressure.

It is alleged that the crew made no effort to extinguish the fire leaving the passengers in danger. Simply to make extra profits, the launch owners run the launch in only two shifts a day, resulting in more passenger pressure on the vessels. In prior incidents it was observed that faulty vessels caused massive loss of life due to a launch sinking while carrying extra passengers, the statement read.

Top News

Launch fire / Jhalokathi launch fire / rights groups demand punishment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

7h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

9h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

9h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

45m | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

3h | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one