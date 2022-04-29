Last minute Eid shopping spree in Dhaka

Throngs of people gathering at shopping malls for last-minute Eid shopping. Photo: TBS
Throngs of people gathering at shopping malls for last-minute Eid shopping. Photo: TBS

People have already started returning to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with loved ones. However, many are busy with last-minute shopping as the shopping malls and markets in Dhaka city have been crowded since the morning on Friday.

Besides clothes, people are also buying shoes, sandals, cosmetics and jewelry.

Vendors say that those who are shopping now are spending less time roaming from shop to shop and are rather buying what they need quickly.

Large markets including Mouchak and its surrounding markets, Bashundhara Shopping Mall, New Market, Chandni Chowk, and Gawsia, are crowded.

People are also seen shopping for caps, and fragrance (attar) for Eid jamaat.

Depending on the sighting of the moon, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 2 May the month of Ramadan ends on 29 days, and Eid will be on 3 May if 30 days are completed.

