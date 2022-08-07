JaPa announces 2-day protest programme condemning fuel price hike 

Jatiya Party (JaPa) will stage demonstrations across the country to protest against the government's decision to hike fuel prices by 42.5% to 51.6% – the highest in 20 years.

The announcement was made during a meeting comprising the party's co-chairmen in Banani at around 11am on Sunday.

JaPa Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Janabandhu GM Quader, MP, presided over the meeting, reads an official press release.

On Monday (8 August), a protest rally will be held at 3pm at JaPa's central office premises in Kakrail. GM Quader will preside over the rally.

Later the party will take out a procession to the National Press Club.

Then on Tuesday (9 August), protest rallies and processions will be held across the country under the supervision of the party's division, district, upazila and ward units.

Senior leaders of the party were present at the meeting.