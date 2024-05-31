Sustainability key to future RMG success: Traders at textile expo

A view of the stalls at 14th Intex Bangladesh expo in Dhaka on 31 May. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Bangladesh's RMG export prospects hinge significantly on manufacturers' adoption of sustainable practices, said traders at the 14th Intex Bangladesh expo.

Mentioning a growing demand for apparel made from recycled fibres, traders said global buyers are increasingly focused on the eco-friendly sourcing of raw materials for apparel products.

Bringing together the country's finest RMG exporters, local and international brands, and sourcing offices under one roof, the three-day expo began at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on 30 May.

Over 200 leading international manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers from seven countries — India, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, and Taiwan — showcasing yarns, apparel fabrics, denim fabrics, clothing accessories and allied services, dyes and chemicals.

The expo is organised by Worldex India along with TEXPROCIL and PDEXCIL as the India Pavilion Organisers.

Sidharth Thapar, director of Tirupati Balaji Exim Pvt Ltd, one of India's leading merino wool processors, told TBS, "Brand buyers prioritise traceability and sustainability in raw materials, and we ensure compliance with these standards."

He said his company sources wool from long-sized sheep in Australia, which is then processed in their own facility in Punjab. This meticulous processing results in exceptionally high-quality yarn, fabric, and garments.

Rajendra Jat, head of Sourcing at Manan Textech Global Pvt Ltd, said, "Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India's garment industry are increasingly focusing on collecting waste or scraps to produce recycled fibres. This includes making recycled polyester fibre from plastic PET bottles. The demand for these sustainable products is on the rise."

Rahul Singh, head of Business Development at Indora Private Limited, said, "Bangladesh holds the second position globally in garment production. Many brand buyers prefer products from Bangladesh, and we supply spandex yarns to Bangladeshi entrepreneurs. Since last year, we have been manufacturing recycled spandex alongside regular spandex."

Abdullah Hil Rakib, vice president of BGMEA, said, "Bangladesh is recognised as a pioneer in sustainable manufacturing with its Green Factory initiative. However, there is a pressing need to enhance our supply chain. Without transparency in the supply chain, no industry can thrive."

"We are reliant on imports from various countries for different raw materials. It is imperative to focus on bolstering our domestic capacity. The global demand for garments made from man-made fibres is on the rise, with approximately 90% of this raw material being imported into Bangladesh. The government should offer policy support to entrepreneurs in this sector," he added.