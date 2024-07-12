Beauty products, dried fruits a hit at Thai fair

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 10:05 pm

Beauty products, dried fruits a hit at Thai fair

TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 10:05 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The "Top Thai Brands" trade fair is in full swing at the Sonargaon Hotel in the capital offering Bangladeshi consumers a taste of Thailand's diverse products.

The event, organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion of Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, aims to strengthen business ties between the two countries.

The four-day fair, which ends Saturday at 8pm, features over 64 Thai companies showcasing their wares, including food items, jewellery, healthcare products, cosmetics, home goods, and more. However, it is the beauty products and dried fruits that seem to be stealing the show.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The cosmetics stalls drew a large crowd of young women at the fair on Friday. Nazma Begum, visiting from Mirpur, shared, "I bought some cosmetics and dried fruits. The quality of Thai products is really good, and the prices are lower here."

Another visitor Faisal Mahmud said, "I got noodles and face wash, and I'll buy some dried fruits from Thailand too."

He expressed disappointment, saying, "Bangladesh has abundant fruits like jackfruit, mango, guava, and litchi, yet seasonal dried fruits are hard to find."

Al Mamun, a dried fruits seller, said, "Our products are made by drying fresh fruits. The demand for our Thai-imported goods is quite good."

Antu Kareem, director at Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "Thai products are easily accessible through this annual fair. I import various cosmetics, stationery, and children's products."

Khemathat Archawathamrong, minister counsellor (Commercial) at the Royal Thai Embassy told TBS, "This fair enhances communication between buyers and traders. Many of our companies now produce goods in Bangladesh, and some are seeking distributors here."

Representatives from Nanyang Sneakers, a footwear company, said, "We're not selling directly here, but we're scouting for distributors in Bangladesh."

Bangladesh exported goods worth $61 million to Thailand from July to May in the fiscal year 2023-24. In the previous fiscal year, from July to June 2022-23, the exports were valued at $71 million, according to Bangladesh's Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

Overall, the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Thailand amounts to $1.2 billion.

