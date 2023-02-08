2 more deals signed to expand Dhaka-Sylhet 6-lane highway

Infrastructure

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 02:31 pm

Related News

2 more deals signed to expand Dhaka-Sylhet 6-lane highway

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 02:31 pm
File photo
File photo

Two more deals have been signed to expand the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

The Department of Roads and Highways signed the contracts with two contracting companies HEGO-MIR AKHTER JV and CHSIETC-SLGC-PDL JV at the capital's Sonargaon Hotel on Wednesday (8 February)

At the same time, traffic congestion will be eased by constructing an overpass in Chandura Bazar, Brahmanbaria.

Both deals of the construction project will be implemented over four years, while the road management period is six years.

Under this contract, safer roads will be ensured by simplifying dangerous curves in Brahmanbari and Habiganj.

Top News

Dhaka-Sylhet highway / Deals signed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

5h | Pursuit
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The understated perks of journaling

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

19h | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

21h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

1d | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

1d | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes
Banking

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes