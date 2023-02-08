2 more deals signed to expand Dhaka-Sylhet 6-lane highway

Two more deals have been signed to expand the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

The Department of Roads and Highways signed the contracts with two contracting companies HEGO-MIR AKHTER JV and CHSIETC-SLGC-PDL JV at the capital's Sonargaon Hotel on Wednesday (8 February)

At the same time, traffic congestion will be eased by constructing an overpass in Chandura Bazar, Brahmanbaria.

Both deals of the construction project will be implemented over four years, while the road management period is six years.

Under this contract, safer roads will be ensured by simplifying dangerous curves in Brahmanbari and Habiganj.